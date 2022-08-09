Advertisement
Jeremy Corbyn tries for a "radical, optimistic alternative" to win

Jeremy Corbyn tries for a “radical, optimistic alternative” to win

  • Jeremy Corbyn has been performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
  • The former Labour Party leader says a “radical, hopeful alternative” is required to defeat the Tories.
  • Mr. Corbyn also defended the recent rail strikes, claiming that the public supported the RMT union.
Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has been performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, telling an audience that a “radical, hopeful alternative” is required to defeat the Conservatives in the next general election.

The ex-Labour MP, who now sits as an independent, defended the recent rail strikes, claiming that the public supported the RMT union.

“Anyone that thinks you’re going to make yourself deeply unpopular because you’re supporting people who are merely trying to protect their living standards needs to think again,” he said.

But what does he think of his successor, Sir Keir Starmer, especially in light of his stance on the strikes?

Mr. Corbyn stated that he does not want to get involved in “personal politics.”

Instead, he said, “We need to have a serious, credible offer of what we’re going to do in government to redress the cost-of-living crisis and the imbalances in our society.”

“We have a more brutal situation than we’ve ever had in this country,” the MP added.

“We have to get rid of the Tories, and the best way to do so is to offer people a radical, hopeful alternative.”

