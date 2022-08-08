Jordan hails resumption of Yemen ceasefire

Jordan is ‘committed to continuing its support for Yemen and increasing its stability,’ Safadi said







Ayman Safadi, the foreign minister of Jordan, said Monday that Amman is “committed to continuing its support for Yemen and making it more stable.”

At a joint press conference, Safadi, speaking with his Yemeni colleague Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, stated that Jordan supports the truce in Yemen and that “ways to Taiz must be opened.”

“A comprehensive agreement must be reached in Yemen in accordance to the Gulf’s references and initiatives,” he stated.

According to the country’s foreign ministry, since the beginning of the ceasefire, Jordan has received 7,000 Yemenis.

Bin Mubarak also spoke at the conference. He said that the Houthis, who are supported by Iran, are not following an important UN-brokered agreement to open roads to the city of Taiz, which is under attack.

He claimed that the Houthis ‘forced’ the war on the country after the failed militia rebellion, imposing a seven-year siege on Taiz and its population using “minefields.”

Mubarak affirmed his government’s support for transforming the cease-fire into a “complete political deal.”

According to him, all nations face the Iranian project, which picked Yemen as its base.

During the discussion, Safadi decried the recent attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards.

He stated, ‘We are committed to the two-state solution.”

Bin Mubarak also said that Rashad Al-Alimi, who is the head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, will go to Jordan soon.

