More than 30 people are hurt in a rollercoaster crash at Legoland Germany

Collision of rollercoasters takes place at Legoland amusement park in Gunzburg, southern Germany.

At least 34 people injured, two of them severely, local media report.

Last week, a woman died after falling out of a rollercoaster at another theme park in the region.

Two rollercoasters collided on Thursday at an amusement park in southern Germany, injuring around 30 people. In total, 34 individuals were hurt in the incident at a Legoland park in Gunzburg, two of them critically, according to local media reports.

Unknown as to what caused the crash, a park official said it happened in the Fire Dragon rollercoaster station.

The Bavarian Red Cross reported that 15 passengers had been taken to a nearby hospital after the incident, and three helicopters had been sent to the area.

A woman passed away in a separate event last week in a different amusement park in southern Germany. In the municipality of Klotten, the 57-year-old woman was riding a roller coaster when she lost her balance and went out.

