Pope Francis urges dialogue after bishop’s arrest in Nicaragua

Alvarez was apprehended in a pre-dawn raid in Matagalpa on Friday and placed under house arrest in Managua.

Alvarez, a critic of Ortega’s government and one of the most powerful figures in the Nicaraguan Church, had been held for two weeks in a Church house in Matagalpa with five priests, one seminarian, and a cameraman for a religious television channel.

According to police, the priests, seminarian, and cameraman were taken to a prison in Managua.

The UN expressed its concern about the raid, and the Organization of American States condemned it.

Since a harsh crackdown on protests in 2018, when the Church acted as a mediator between the government and protesters, the relationship between the Catholic Church and the government has been severely strained.

The Church has demanded justice for more than 360 people who died as a result of the unrest.

Nicaraguan Bishop Silvio Baez, another government critic, went into exile in 2019.

The Vatican protested Nicaragua’s effective expulsion of its ambassador in March, saying the unilateral action was unjustified and incomprehensible.

After the government withdrew its approval of the envoy, Archbishop Waldemar Sommertag, who had been critical of Nicaragua’s slide away from democracy, was forced to leave the country abruptly.

Police shut down seven radio stations linked to Alvarez earlier this month and said they were investigating him for alleged conspiracy.