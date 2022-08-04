Stabbed girl Lilia Valutyte, died of chest wound- inquiry report

Boston Police released Suspect photos after a nine year girl stabbed
Lilia Valutyte was discovered with a stab wound on Fountain Lane in...
An inquest heard that a nine-year-old girl died after being stabbed in the chest while playing in the street.
On July 28, Lilia Valutyte was discovered outside an embroidery business on Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire.
Acting senior coroner for Lincolnshire, Paul Smith, opened and deferred the inquest investigating her death until criminal proceedings were completed.
Deividas Skebas, 22, of Thorold Street in Boston, was previously accused with Lilia’s murder.
He was remanded in detention and is scheduled to appear in court on September 19th.
The schoolgirl’s death was verified at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital, according to the Lincolnshire Coroner’s Court.
According to the court, Lilia was legally identified by her stepfather.
