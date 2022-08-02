Polio was present in Rockland County, New York City suburb wastewater samples collected in June.

State health officials said it was the first confirmed US case in nearly a decade.

It has been discovered that polio was present in wastewater in a New York City; suburb a month before authorities reported the first confirmed case in the US; in in a decade.

According to state health officials, the virus was discovered in wastewater samples taken in June; proving that the illness existed in the neighbourhood before the diagnosis; was made public on July 21.

Authorities asked citizens to confirm their vaccination status.

The US Centers for Disease CDC stated in a statement; that the virus’s presence in wastewater suggested that additional persons; in the neighbourhood may be excreting the virus.

Although no new cases had been found, the CDC noted that it was still unclear; if the virus was spreading rapidly; in New York or elsewhere in the US.

Laboratory testing also revealed that the strain in the case was genetically connected; to one discovered in Israel, but officials cautioned that this did not necessarily; imply that the patient had visited Israel.

Genetic analysis linked it to samples of the fatal and highly contagious virus; in the UK.

According to the New York Times, the patient began exhibiting symptoms in June; at which point local officials requested that doctors keep an eye out; for any occurrences.

Given how quickly polio may spread, state health commissioner Mary Bassett said; “Now is the moment for every adult, parent, and guardian to get themselves; and their children immunised as soon as possible.”

According to the New York State Department of Health, it is impossible to say for sure; whether the positive polio samples came from the case discovered in Rockland County; based on the information at hand.

It is crucial for anyone who is unvaccinated, especially in the Rockland County area; to get vaccinated as soon as feasible, the agency said. “Certainly; when samples such as these are detected; it raises concerns about the potential for community spread;” the department said.

