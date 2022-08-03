Wildfire southeast of Marlin starts because of tree on electrical line

Firefighters from 14 agencies battle 75-acre wildfire southeast of Marlin.

The fire burned mostly heavy timber and threatened homes east of State Highway 6.

It was an estimated 40% contained by 6:30 p.m., a Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Tuesday, a 75-acre wildfire southeast of Marlin that threatened 10 to 15 people; and their homes was being fought by firefighters from fourteen agencies; four state planes, and local residents on the ground.

By 6:30 p.m., the fire was reportedly 40% contained; according to Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson; Emery Johnson.

According to Johnson over the phone, the fire mostly consumed heavy wood; and threatened residences east of State Highway 6 between County Road 220; and County Road 236. She claimed no significant structures had been lost; no one had been hurt, and only two outbuildings had been demolished.

The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department took over from Rosebud Volunteer Fire Department; just after 6 p.m. in a coordinated command with the forest service; according to Johnson. The Rosebud Volunteer Fire Department was the first to arrive.

Also Read California wildfires grow 62 times in a single night California's Klamath National Forest fire has spread to 62 sq. miles At...

According to Johnson, three fixed-wing aircraft and a helicopter carrying a water bucket; flew in a circular pattern while searching neighbouring lakes for water; to drop on the fire. She described how buckets of water were strategically placed; onto direct heat sources by the helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft; which also dropped water on the tree line. According to her, the plane was based at McGregor Executive Airport.

Advertisement

The paid and volunteer fire departments on the ground were supported; while working on the active perimeter by bulldozers from the forest service; and a strike squad of fire engines dispatched through the Texas Intrastate; Fire Mutual Aid System, she added.

According to Johnson, the fire was started when a tree on a power line ignited; an outbuilding. She claimed that the nearby grass; and trees caught fire.

Also Read Western Montana evacuations due to wildfire Red Cross working to set up an evacuation center at Linderman School...