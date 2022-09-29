5,000 people seek shelter from Thailand’s floods

Some riverfront neighbourhoods and other parts of Thailand were flooded with water up to the waist.

Some riverfront neighbourhoods and other parts of Thailand were flooded with water up to the waist on Thursday. This happened after a tropical depression dropped heavy rains and knocked down trees, which killed at least one person.

The most rain fell in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, where about 22 centimetres (8.5 inches) fell in 24 hours. More than 5,000 people were moved to shelters on higher ground.

Trees that fell in Sisaket province killed one person and hurt two others.

After hitting central Vietnam and knocking out power and blowing off roofs and billboards, the last parts of Tropical Storm Noru moved into Thailand overnight. In Vietnam, there were no reports of casualties right away.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation says that more than 10,000 homes in Thailand have been affected by flooding.

Rescue workers had to wade through water up to their waists to bring food and supplies to people who were stuck in their homes.

Several riverside neighbourhoods in Nonthaburi province, which is next to Bangkok, were flooded by the Chao Phraya River.

More sandbags will be made available, according to the government, to help keep the floodwaters in check.

The Meteorological Department said that Noru is getting weaker, but they warned that the seasonal monsoon rains will keep coming, which will make a lot of the country even more flooded than it already is.

As it kept raining, a number of dams let water out to stop them from overflowing, which hurt low-lying farmland and communities further downstream.

Before it hit Vietnam, Noru was a strong typhoon that killed eight people in the Philippines, including five rescue workers who drowned while trying to save people from rising floodwaters.

