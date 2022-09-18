Donald Trump Says GOP Ohio Candidate Is ‘Kissing My A**’ for Endorsement

Donald Trump boasted that a Republican candidate in Ohio was “kissing my a**” in exchange for his support. On Saturday night, the former president was in Youngstown, Ohio, to campaign for Senate candidate J.D. Vance.

During his speech, he slammed The New York Times for reporting that some Republican Senate candidates are attempting to distance themselves from Trump as they move past the primary season and seek the support of independent voters needed to win battleground states in November.

According to the newspaper, Vance did not invite the former president to speak at Saturday’s rally. Neither had Mehmet Oz, a Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania for whom Trump campaigned earlier this month.

The report seemed to irritate the former president, who called it a “fake story.”

“J.D. is kissing my a**, he desperately wants my support,” Trump told the crowd. “I’m up 18 points. He wouldn’t want my help if I was 18 points down.”

It was unclear which poll Trump was referring to; however, FiveThirtyEight’s average of recent polls on Trump’s favorability shows that 53.4 percent of Americans have a negative opinion of the former president, compared to 42.4 percent who have a positive opinion.

In a recent New York Times/Siena College poll, President Joe Biden led Trump by three percentage points—45 to 42 percent—in a hypothetical presidential election matchup in 2024.

Meanwhile, the latest FiveThirtyEight polling average in the Senate race shows a close race in Ohio, with Democratic candidate Rep. Tim Ryan leading by only half a percentage point: Ryan has 44.7 percent of the vote, while Vance has 44.1 percent.

Trump also stated at Saturday’s rally that Vance’s previous criticism of him was before he “fell in love.”

