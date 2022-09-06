Iran sentences two LGBTQ rights advocates 

Zahra Seddiqi Hamedani, 31, and Elham Choubdar, 24, were found guilty of “corruption on Earth”.

Same-sex sexual activity is illegal in Iran, and offenders face penalties.

The convictions were later upheld by Iran’s judiciary.

According to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, they have been charged of spreading Christianity, homosexuality, and contact with media that is critical of the Islamic Republic.

The convictions were later upheld by Iran’s judiciary, which clarified that they had to do with human trafficking rather than advocacy.

According to the judiciary’s news outlet Mizan, “Contrary to the news published in cyberspace and the rumours that have been spread, these two individuals have been accused of deceiving women and young girls and trafficking them to one of the countries of the region.”

Same-sex sexual activity is illegal in Iran, and offenders face penalties that range from public flogging to the death penalty.

According to Amnesty, the accusation of spreading Christianity was made because the individual was seen wearing a cross necklace and going to a house church in Iran at the time.

Iranian law prohibits non-recognized Christians, Zoroastrians, or Jews from publicly expressing their religion.

Before she attempted to leave Iran, Seddiqi Hamedani recorded a video in which she said: “I want you to know how much pressure we LGBT people endure. We risk our lives for our emotions, but we will find our true selves… I hope the day will come when we can all live in freedom in our country.”

"I am journeying toward freedom now… If I don't make it, I will have given my life for this cause."