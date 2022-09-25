Israel shoots ‘armed suspects’ in the West Bank, kills Palestinian

Israeli troops killed Saed al-Koni, a member of the militant group “The Lion’s Den,” Palestinian officials say.

The incident happened during a routine patrol in the West Bank city of Nablus.

In the same area, IDF shot and killed a second fighter who “attempted to ram” a roadblock.

During a routine patrol in the West Bank on Sunday, the Israeli military shot at “armed suspects,” killing at least one Palestinian, according to reports.

The Palestinian health ministry said that the dead fighter was Saed al-Koni, a member of a militant group called “The Lion’s Den.” A statement from the Israeli Defense Force says that the incident happened when Israeli troops opened fire on “armed suspects driving in a car and a motorcycle” in the West Bank city of Nablus.

Al-death Koni’s was the second in as many days to happen near Nablus. In the same area, IDF troops shot and killed a second fighter who “attempted to ram” a roadblock.

The Palestinian foreign ministry said that Israeli forces had killed a “unarmed Palestinian” on Saturday. Agence France-Presse says that the man who was killed was Muhammad Ali Hussein Awad.

“The Israeli police deliberately shot Awad, with the aim of killing him, after his vehicle collided with a police vehicle in a traffic accident,” the ministry said, according to AFP.

The incidents happened more than a month after Israeli forces and militants in Gaza fought to the point of no return last month. The fighting ended when both sides agreed to a cease-fire in early August.

During the conflict, militants fired hundreds of rockets at Israel, and the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) responded with multiple airstrikes across the area.

