Joe Biden says Queen’s 70-year reign was blessing for all of us

The US president and First Lady Jill met the Queen at Westminster Hall.

Joe Biden said she reminded him of his mother.

He also said that the UK was lucky to have her for 70 years, and so was the rest of the world.

Advertisement

Joe Biden said that the UK was lucky to have the Queen for 70 years, and he added, “We were all lucky. The world is a better place because of her.”

The US president and First Lady Jill went to Westminster Hall to say goodbye to the Queen before her funeral on Monday. The Queen was lying in state.

Mr. Biden said that it was a pleasure to meet the Queen and that she reminded him of his mother.

When asked why the king made him think of his mom, he said: “Just because of how she touched when she leaned over. She had that “are you okay?” look on her face. What can I do for you? “What do you want?” and then “make sure you do what you are supposed to do.””

He said: “To all the people of England, all the people of the United Kingdom, our hearts go out to you and you were fortunate to have had her for 70 years.

“We all were. The world is better for her.”

Advertisement

Mr. Biden said this about the Queen’s effect on the rest of the world: “The American press has heard me say for a long time that I think the thing that is – maybe the Irish of it is too much – it is about treating people with dignity.

“I talk about how my mother and father thought that everyone, no matter who they were, no matter what their station, no matter where they were from, deserved to be treated with dignity. And that’s exactly what she (the Queen) communicated, just the way she walked by, the way she acted.

Jane Hartley, who is the US ambassador to the UK, came with Mr. Biden and the first lady to see the Queen lying in state on Sunday just before 5 p.m.

At Westminster Hall, Black Rod Sarah Clarke was there to meet them.

Near Buckingham Palace and Parliament Square Garden, many people were waiting behind barricades to take pictures of the motorcade.

Some kids tried to see better by sitting on their parents’ shoulders.

Advertisement

As rumours spread through the crowd that the president and his group were about to arrive, security was tight and road crossings were shut down.

Saturday night, just before 10 p.m., Air Force One landed at Stansted Airport.

On Sunday, the president was supposed to meet with Prime Minister Liz Truss, but the meeting was called off on Saturday.

On Wednesday, when the leaders will be in New York for the UN General Assembly, they will have a “full bilateral meeting.”

Also Read Joe Biden arrives for the queen’s funeral, Truss meeting postponed U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral. He...