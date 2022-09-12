Police officer killed by random firing by shooter in Toronto, Canada

A police officer was killed and another person injured when a shooter opened fire west of Toronto.

An official reported that a police officer was shot dead on Monday when a shooter opened fire west of Toronto.

As per the local media, there was another death as well, and the violence also resulted in at least three injuries.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford posted on Twitter, “I’m shocked by today’s senseless violence, especially the killing of a Toronto police officer.”

Police in Mississauga, Ontario, alerted the public about an armed suspect who had driven away from a strip mall after a shooting just before 4:30 pm (2030 GMT).

After a second incident in nearby Milton, police there announced shortly after that they had captured the culprit.

Although they told AFP that two persons had been shot, Mississauga police would not confirm if one of them had died.

In the meantime, Milton police tweeted that “1 person has been pronounced deceased at the scene and 2 others have been transported to hospital.”

Canada has experienced a number of acts of mass violence in recent years, including a stabbing spree that left 10 people dead and 18 injured on September 4 in a remote Saskatchewan Indigenous village.

One of the suspects in that case was discovered dead; it was thought that his brother, who was eventually found after a four-day manhunt and died in captivity, had committed the murder.

Two years after a van driver in Toronto killed 11 pedestrians, a shooter posing as a police officer also murdered 22 people in Nova Scotia in April 2020, including a police officer.

In January 2017, a second shooter at a mosque in Quebec City killed six attendees.