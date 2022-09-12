Lawyers for former President Donald Trump ask a judge to continue blocking classified documents review.

A judge last week temporarily blocked the Justice Department from looking at them.

The government is investigating how classified documents continued to be held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Advertisement

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Monday asked a judge to continue blocking the Department of Justice from reviewing classified documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon last week temporarily blocked the DOJ from using the records seized when the FBI searched Trump’s home on Aug. 8 until a special master is in a position to review them. The DOJ challenged her order later within the week.

In a court filing Monday that called the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump “unprecedented and misguided,” Trump’s lawyers claimed that “there still remains a disagreement on the classification status of the documents” that bore classified markings. While Trump and his associates have claimed to the media that Trump, while president, declassified various documents, his lawyers didn’t make that claim explicitly.

Also Read Donald Trump pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II Donald Trump wrote an essay about the Queen Elizabeth II's grace, charm,...

The legal battle is over the government’s investigation into how many pages of classified government records continued to be held at Mar-a-Lago, even after a Trump lawyer had certified in June that there have been no more classified records at the estate. Cannon, a Trump appointee, granted Trump’s request for a special master last Monday and temporarily blocked the govt from using the classified files as part of its investigation.

Cannon did say that a national censoring of the records could continue, but the Department of Justice said that was complicated because the FBI is part of the intelligence community and “classification review and assessment are closely interconnected with — and cannot be readily separated from — areas of inquiry of DOJ’s and the FBI’s ongoing criminal investigation.”

Advertisement

Also Read Trump rally highlighting the alleged Nazi sympathizer case is criticized Zoe Lofgren criticized former President Donald Trump. He included a speaker at...