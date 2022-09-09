Viral Vietnamese salt bae arrested for mocking minister

Salt Bae is a noodle vendor who made fun of Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gökçe.

He was detained for spreading anti-government propaganda.

His wife claims that he was “abducted” by police and released several hours after his arrest.

In Vietnam, Salt Bae, a noodle vendor who made fun of Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gökçe, was detained for spreading anti-government propaganda.

Bui Tuan Lam, 38, posted a video last year which was generally perceived as criticizing a prominent government minister.

The official was captured on camera being served by Salt Bae a steak that cost up to £1,500 ($1,725) and was covered in gold.

In Vietnam, a one-party state where opponents are regularly imprisoned, many people live in poverty, therefore the price raised some eyes.

Bui Tuan Lam’s wife claimed to the BBC Vietnamese service that Lam was “abducted” by police on Wednesday in the late afternoon and released several hours later with a search warrant for his house.

She claimed that ever since the police called her husband, they had been mentally preparing for the arrest.

Mr. Lam, who owns a beef noodle stand in Danang, told the BBC at the time that he was confused about the summons and that the police had said it was to be “kept secret.”

He was detained on Wednesday in accordance with Article 117, a broad provision that makes creating or sharing information “opposing” the government illegal.

Police claimed that Mr. Lam had received numerous warnings from authorities not to disseminate material that was derogatory to leaders’ reputations and honor.

