Boris Johnson and his plans to return as Britain’s leader

Boris Johnson won’t get involved in crisis as that is “for the next PM,”

For those outside the UK, it may appear strange that Boris Johnson is being tipped to return as Prime Minister, just months after he was forced to resign in disgrace following a series of scandals.

That, however, is the main topic of discussion in Westminster after Liz Truss announced her resignation after only 45 days in office.

Allies of Johnson believe he is the only person capable of uniting the governing Conservative party and preventing an electoral annihilation that would leave the party in opposition for a generation.

Truss has indeed left something of a shambles for her successor to sort out. Her botched economic plan exacerbated the country’s worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, and her humiliating u-turns have left a party hopelessly divided and languishing in the polls.

So, why is Boris Johnson the solution?

For starters, his eligibility to run is called into question. Johnson resigned after a series of scandals rendered his position untenable. Most believe his downfall began when he used his power as prime minister to protect a political ally who had been found to have violated lobbying rules.

And Johnson’s fate was sealed when his deputy chief whip, Chris Pincher, resigned on June 30 after reports surfaced that he had groped two men at a private event. Pincher has not denied the allegations, and in his resignation letter, he admits to having had too much to drink.

Johnson tried to hang on, but his refusal to leave triggered a wave of Cabinet resignations that brought his premiership down.

All of this appears to disqualify him for future office. However, nothing in British law prohibits a disgraced politician from making a comeback.

Aside from that, Johnson’s supporters claim that he is the only candidate with a mandate to govern. According to their argument, Johnson led the party to a landslide victory in 2019, winning an 80-seat majority in parliament. They say that majority is his majority.

Nadine Dorries, a cabinet minister under Johnson, has been at the forefront of this argument, tweeting, “One person was elected by the British public with a manifesto and a mandate until January ’25.” “There can be no coronation of previously failed candidates if Liz Truss is no longer Prime Minister.” MPs must demand Boris Johnson’s return.” Anyone else being crowned would be anti-democratic, she said, adding that a general election should be held instead.

Critics of Johnson believe that this argument is a fantasy. They point to the fact that he left office with dismal approval ratings and a shattered reputation.

Skeptics of Johnson are concerned that, in the eyes of the public, he is the same man he was when he resigned in July. They fear that bringing him back would infuriate the British public even more. They point out that near the end of his presidency, Johnson was booed at public events.

He is still subject to a parliamentary investigation into whether or not he misled parliament. If Johnson is found guilty, he could face suspension from parliament, which would be unprecedented for a sitting prime minister.

It’s difficult to say how likely a Johnson return is right now. CNN is aware that he is taking the situation very seriously. However, it is unclear whether he has the required 100 MP supporters to proceed to the members’ vote. If he makes the final ballot, it’s safe to say Johnson will be confident of victory.

Johnson has played a significant role in the psychodrama that has characterised British politics in recent months. After the chaos of Truss, his return to office could bring some relief. Or it could make matters worse.

The only certainty is that if the Conservatives re-install Johnson in Downing Street, they will be taking a huge risk that could have far-reaching consequences for a public that will have had no say in who leads them for the second time in a matter of weeks.

