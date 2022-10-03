Donald Trump sues CNN over defamation attempt

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sues CNN for $475 million in punitive damages.

He claims the network conducted a “campaign of libel and slander” against him.

The former president retained official data at his Mar-a-Lago home, prompting a criminal investigation.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump filed a defamation lawsuit against CNN on Monday, demanding $475 million in punitive damages and alleging the network conducted a “campaign of libel and slander” against him.

Trump contends in his complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that CNN used its position as a premier news outlet to defeat him politically.

CNN refused to comment on the situation.

Trump alleges in his lawsuit that CNN defamed him with the terms “racist,” “Russian lackey,” “insurrectionist,” and “Hitler.”

After leaving office in January 2021, the former president retained official data at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, prompting a criminal investigation by the Justice Department.

