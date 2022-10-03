Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Donald Trump sues CNN over defamation attempt
Donald Trump sues CNN over defamation attempt

Donald Trump sues CNN over defamation attempt

Articles
Advertisement
Donald Trump sues CNN over defamation attempt

Former US President Donald Trump – AFP

Advertisement
  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump sues CNN for $475 million in punitive damages.
  • He claims the network conducted a “campaign of libel and slander” against him.
  • The former president retained official data at his Mar-a-Lago home, prompting a criminal investigation.
Advertisement

Former U.S. President Donald Trump filed a defamation lawsuit against CNN on Monday, demanding $475 million in punitive damages and alleging the network conducted a “campaign of libel and slander” against him.

Trump contends in his complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that CNN used its position as a premier news outlet to defeat him politically.

CNN refused to comment on the situation.

Trump alleges in his lawsuit that CNN defamed him with the terms “racist,” “Russian lackey,” “insurrectionist,” and “Hitler.”

After leaving office in January 2021, the former president retained official data at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, prompting a criminal investigation by the Justice Department.

Also Read

Donald Trump urges Joe Biden to be ‘calm, cool, and dry’ in Nord Stream situation
Donald Trump urges Joe Biden to be ‘calm, cool, and dry’ in Nord Stream situation

US President-elect Donald Trump has urged Vice President Joe Biden to be...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
United State flights starts resuming after FAA issue
United State flights starts resuming after FAA issue
Israel introduces discriminatory legislation against Palestinians
Israel introduces discriminatory legislation against Palestinians
Turkey doctors' chief convicted over call for weapons inquiry
Turkey doctors' chief convicted over call for weapons inquiry
We should know cause of glitch within hours, says Joe Biden
We should know cause of glitch within hours, says Joe Biden
Flight tracker says almost 4,600 flights delayed
Flight tracker says almost 4,600 flights delayed
Peru’s top prosecutor’s office launches an inquiry
Peru’s top prosecutor’s office launches an inquiry
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story