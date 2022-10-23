Donald Trump summoned to testify before Capitol Riot committee 

Donald Trump has been summoned to testify before a congressional panel.

Former President Donald Trump has been summoned to testify before a congressional panel investigating last year’s Capitol riot.

The document addresses him, saying, “You were at the center of the first and only effort by any US President to overturn an election.”

“You knew this activity was illegal and unconstitutional,” it continues.

Mr. Trump’s lawyer accused the committee’s members of “flouting norms.”

With the US midterm elections coming up next month, the former president has slammed the investigation as a ruse designed to distract voters from the “disaster” of Democratic governance.

He has until November 4 to submit documents to the committee, which meets on January 6th, and must appear for deposition testimony on or around November 14th.

If Mr. Trump refuses to testify before Congress or turn over requested documents, the committee may refer the case to the Department of Justice, potentially triggering criminal charges.

The subpoena was issued just hours after former Trump strategist Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison and fined $6,500 (£5,800) for contempt of Congress.

He was convicted after refusing to provide testimony or documents to the committee.

Another Trump aide, Peter Navarro, is scheduled to stand trial next month for contempt of Congress after refusing to comply with a similar subpoena.

The select committee is investigating Trump supporters’ violent storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Last week, the panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans voted unanimously to compel the Republican to testify about his role in the riot.

According to lawmakers, Mr. Trump encouraged his supporters to reject the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, prompting them to storm the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as the winner.

