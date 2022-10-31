Advertisement
“Missile terror on Halloween” says Ukraine defense ministry

Articles
  • Ukraine’s defense ministry says Russia carried out a series of missile attacks across the country on Halloween.
  • It refers to US-supplied anti-tank and long-range missile systems as “Saint Javelin and Saint HIMARS”.
  • The ministry says they will “subdue the evil spirits”.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense made a reference to Halloween in a tweet they sent out this morning reporting on a number of missile attacks that took place around the country.

According to the statement made by the ministry, “the Russians chose to carry out another act of missile terror on the occasion of Halloween.”

In addition, it stated, “Saint Javelin and Saint HIMARS will conquer the wicked spirits,” making reference to anti-tank and long-range missile systems that were supplied by the United States.

