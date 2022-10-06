Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • National Grid warns UK of 3-hour blackouts this winter
National Grid warns UK of 3-hour blackouts this winter

National Grid warns UK of 3-hour blackouts this winter

Articles
Advertisement
National Grid warns UK of 3-hour blackouts this winter

National Grid warns UK of 3-hour blackouts this winter

Advertisement
  • Britain could lose power to homes and businesses for three hours if it can’t import electricity from Europe.
  • Prime Minister Liz Truss asked Europe on Thursday to keep energy exports going during the winter.
  • The possibility of power cuts is likely to put more pressure on the government.
Advertisement

The National Grid warned on Thursday that Britain could lose power to homes and businesses for three hours if it can’t import electricity from Europe and can’t import enough gas to fuel gas-fired power plants.

Prime Minister Liz Truss asked Europe on Thursday to keep energy exports going during the winter. The possibility of power cuts is likely to put more pressure on the government, since she had previously said that Britain would not have to ration energy.

Countries all over Europe are making plans for the winter in case the war in Ukraine stops gas from flowing from Russia. This could lead to rationing and a decrease in the amount of energy that can be sent to other countries.

A lack of gas in Europe and maintenance problems at several French nuclear power plants have made it more likely that Britain won’t be able to get the gas it needs or the electricity it usually gets from France, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

In its Winter Outlook, the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said, “If we were in this unlikely situation, it would mean that some customers could be without power for pre-set times during the day. Usually, this is thought to be for three-hour blocks.”

In response, the British government said it was sure it could get enough power for the winter.

Advertisement

“The UK’s energy system is safe and has many different sources. We are sure that our plans will protect homes and businesses this winter, no matter what happens “a representative of the government said.

“To strengthen this position even more, we have put plans in place to ensure supply,” the spokesperson said, pointing to Britain’s North Sea gas reserves, imports from partners like Norway, and clean energy sources.

A separate risk assessment done by the British government and released on Thursday showed that its gas supply met the legal standards for safety.

Its analysis showed that the infrastructure could meet gas demand in a variety of situations, including “a combination of exceptional demand caused by severe weather conditions and the failure of the largest single piece of infrastructure on the gas network.”

Also Read

UK warns Russia Ukraine incursion would be ‘strategic’ error
UK warns Russia Ukraine incursion would be ‘strategic’ error

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned on Wednesday it would be...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the UK News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
United State flights starts resuming after FAA issue
United State flights starts resuming after FAA issue
Israel introduces discriminatory legislation against Palestinians
Israel introduces discriminatory legislation against Palestinians
Turkey doctors' chief convicted over call for weapons inquiry
Turkey doctors' chief convicted over call for weapons inquiry
We should know cause of glitch within hours, says Joe Biden
We should know cause of glitch within hours, says Joe Biden
Flight tracker says almost 4,600 flights delayed
Flight tracker says almost 4,600 flights delayed
Peru’s top prosecutor’s office launches an inquiry
Peru’s top prosecutor’s office launches an inquiry
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story