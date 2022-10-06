National Grid warns UK of 3-hour blackouts this winter

Britain could lose power to homes and businesses for three hours if it can’t import electricity from Europe.

Prime Minister Liz Truss asked Europe on Thursday to keep energy exports going during the winter.

The possibility of power cuts is likely to put more pressure on the government.

The National Grid warned on Thursday that Britain could lose power to homes and businesses for three hours if it can’t import electricity from Europe and can’t import enough gas to fuel gas-fired power plants.

Prime Minister Liz Truss asked Europe on Thursday to keep energy exports going during the winter. The possibility of power cuts is likely to put more pressure on the government, since she had previously said that Britain would not have to ration energy.

Countries all over Europe are making plans for the winter in case the war in Ukraine stops gas from flowing from Russia. This could lead to rationing and a decrease in the amount of energy that can be sent to other countries.

A lack of gas in Europe and maintenance problems at several French nuclear power plants have made it more likely that Britain won’t be able to get the gas it needs or the electricity it usually gets from France, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

In its Winter Outlook, the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said, “If we were in this unlikely situation, it would mean that some customers could be without power for pre-set times during the day. Usually, this is thought to be for three-hour blocks.”

In response, the British government said it was sure it could get enough power for the winter.

“The UK’s energy system is safe and has many different sources. We are sure that our plans will protect homes and businesses this winter, no matter what happens “a representative of the government said.

“To strengthen this position even more, we have put plans in place to ensure supply,” the spokesperson said, pointing to Britain’s North Sea gas reserves, imports from partners like Norway, and clean energy sources.

A separate risk assessment done by the British government and released on Thursday showed that its gas supply met the legal standards for safety.

Its analysis showed that the infrastructure could meet gas demand in a variety of situations, including “a combination of exceptional demand caused by severe weather conditions and the failure of the largest single piece of infrastructure on the gas network.”

