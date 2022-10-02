Advertisement
Pope Francis begs Putin to end Ukraine's "absurd" war

Pope Francis begs Putin to end Ukraine’s “absurd” war

Pope Francis begs Putin to end Ukraine’s “absurd” war

Pope Francis begs Putin to end Ukraine’s “absurd” war

  • Pope Francis called for an immediate end to the war in Ukraine, citing fears of escalation and nuclear threats.
  • Pope Francis,said  the crisis in Ukraine has developed into a devasting, dangerous, and worrying war.
  • He also appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be “open to serious peace proposals”.
Pope Francis once again called for an immediate end to the war in Ukraine, citing fears of escalation and nuclear threats, during his weekly Sunday mass.

“In the name of God, in the name of the sense of humanity, I renew my appeal for an immediate ceasefire”, the Pope told the crowds at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome earlier today.

He went on saying that  My appeal is directed mainly at the President of the Russian Federation, begging him to stop for the love of his people”, the Pope said, also appealing to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be “open to serious peace proposals.”

According to Pope Francis, the crisis in Ukraine has developed into a devasting, dangerous, and worrying war; he referred to it as a “wound that keeps on bleeding” in humanity and warned that it risks escalating.

He added that There are some behaviours that can never, ever be excused… What are we supposed to make of the reality that humanity is once again confronted with a nuclear danger? It’s ridiculous, yes “as stated by the Pope.

In addition, the Pope urged members of the international community to do “everything they can” to facilitate discussion in order to put an end to “this horrible tragedy.”

