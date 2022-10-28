Russia completes its civilian withdrawal before the Kherson battle

In advance of an anticipated conflict with Ukrainian forces, Russian officials claim to have finished the operation to evacuate inhabitants from the southern city of Kherson.

In what Ukraine has referred to as forced deportations, at least 70,000 citizens are believed to have crossed the Dnipro River. “

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, and one of the war’s staunchest supporters said that a Chechen unit had suffered “major losses” in the area this week.

In advance of an anticipated conflict with Ukrainian forces, Russian officials claim to have finished the operation to evacuate inhabitants from the southern city of Kherson.

In what Ukraine has referred to as forced deportations, at least 70,000 citizens are believed to have crossed the Dnipro River.

“We’re preparing Kherson for defense,” said Russian militia commander Alexander Khodakovsky. “We’re taking the civilian population out, in many ways untying our hands.”

Despite not having complete control over any of them, Vladimir Putin seized four regions of Ukraine last month, including the southern Kherson region of Ukraine.

Shortly after Russia invaded in February of last year, Kherson city was taken, but in recent weeks Ukrainian forces have progressively taken back areas on the west or right bank of the Dnipro. According to Ukrainian officials, the distance between the city and the front line is 30 kilometers (18 miles).

There will soon be an attack on the regional capital, according to newly installed Russian officials. However, Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s minister of defense, described the counteroffensive as extremely challenging due to the challenging terrain and wet weather, which make it more difficult to utilize war vehicles with wheels.

On Thursday night, Sergei Aksyonov, the man appointed by Russia’s occupying authorities in occupied Crimea, uploaded images of the Dnipro River bank while on a visit with Sergei Kiriyenko, a prominent Kremlin official.

He declared, “The job of organizing the evacuation of residents has been finished.

Many people had stayed, a different officer hired by Russia acknowledged. Russian-installed Kherson governor Vladimir Saldo estimated that 150–170,000 people still lived in and around the city on the Dnipro River’s right bank. There were about 300,000 people living in the city alone before the conflict.

Last week, a local informed the BBC that nobody was leaving and that Russian soldiers were concerned about how they would live in Kherson.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, and one of the war’s staunchest supporters said that a Chechen unit had suffered “major losses” in the area this week. He stated that a Ukrainian artillery attack had resulted in the deaths of 23 fighters and the wounding of 58 others, but he continued to assert that his men had killed many more Ukrainians.

Serhiy Khlan, the regional leader for Ukraine in Kherson, claimed that Kadyrov’s forces were being replaced by soldiers who had just been mobilized as part of President Putin’s campaign across Russia. He claimed that minefields were being dug up near the regional capital, and the new recruits were now serving as Russia’s first line of defense.

Ukrainian officials claim that Russia has relocated its occupying force to the town of Henichesk, about 200 kilometers to the southeast, prior to any combat for Kherson City.

The Russians were attempting to hang on to the right bank of the Dnipro, according to Natalya Humenyuk, a military spokesperson for Ukraine, but it was concerning that they were also prepared to defend the other bank “an indication that they comprehend. The truth, in which they are unlikely to maintain their position on the right bank “.

