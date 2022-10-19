Russia rejects Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia plant control

The Russian military asserts that it was successful in repelling an attack launched by the Ukrainian government to seize control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.

According to Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, who is the spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian soldiers attempted to dock on the left side of the Dnieper River and take control of the plant using 37 boats.

According to Konashenkov, Russian forces were successful in foiling the attempt and wiping out the landing party.

"Any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia is suicide," Mr Guterres warned.

The Ukrainian president urged the UN to ensure demilitarisation of the nuclear plant – Europe's biggest. Mr Guterres added that "the facility must not be used as part of any military operation".

Mr Erdogan echoed the UN chief's concerns, telling reporters that he was worried about the danger of "another Chernobyl" disaster erupting at the plant. Mr Zelensky has criticised "deliberate" Russian attacks on the power plant.

Moscow is accused of turning the facility into an army base, with all three leaders urging the Russians to demilitarise the zone as soon as possible. But Ivan Nechayev, deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry’s Information and Press Department, rejected the call.

“Their implementation will make the plant even more vulnerable,” Mr Nechayev told reporters.

