Rwanda opens Ebola testing centres as cases rise in country

The Rwandan Ministry of Health has set up seven places to test for Ebola in different parts of the country. This is because there are more cases of the virus in Uganda, which is next door, officials said Tuesday.

In response to the threat of Ebola, the sites are in district hospitals all over the country, said Edson Rwagasore, manager of the Public Health Surveillance and Emergency division at the Rwanda Biomedical Center. He spoke to reporters in Kigali, the country’s capital.

He also said that a response team made up of doctors, nurses, and lab technicians who had been trained has been put into action.

Noting that Rwanda hasn’t had a single case, Rwagasore said that as a precaution, teams have been sent to the country’s entry points to screen people who are coming in.

According to Rwanda Biomedical Center, those who are trained will train other healthcare workers. Community health workers and young volunteers will help screen people in their homes and send those who show signs to hospitals.

The government has asked people to take care of their hygiene and stay away from people who have been to Ugandan areas where Ebola is spreading.

A recent report from the health ministry shows that Rwanda has vaccinated more than 200,000 people against Ebola. Most of these people live in the western province.

The Ugandan Ministry of Health said on September 20 that they had found a case of Ebola virus disease in the central Mubende district. It was a strain for which there is no vaccine. Enditem

