Biden expects House losses but wants Senate control on Election Day

President Biden heads into election day expecting defeat, his advisers privately admitting they don’t see a realistic way for Democrats to keep control of the House.

But Biden and his senior team believe that, even though it would take a few days or longer, the possibility of Democrats maintaining their Senate majority is a real one.

Although Biden intends to spend the entire day in private, his aides say he will maintain his usual morning routine, which includes his daily workout, meetings with his senior team in the morning, and his daily intelligence briefing.

The White House political team will establish a location in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, a short distance from the West Wing, where they will maintain regular contact with the Democratic Party committees handling the midterm elections and keep an eye on any potential legal or security issues.

In order to increase voter turnout in particular states or among particular crucial demographic groups, Biden’s predecessors frequently spent Election Day appearing in radio interviews.

According to an official, Biden intends to watch the election results in the evening with his trusted advisers.

The official made no mention of where Biden intended to be when voting stopped, but during significant events during his first 21 months in office, such as the late-night House passage of his $1 trillion infrastructure bill, Biden has invited his closest advisers to the house to watch the proceedings.

