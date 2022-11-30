Bird flu outbreak in Peru kills thousands of pelicans

Advertisement
  • An outbreak of bird flu has killed thousands of pelicans in Peru.
  • The H5N1 strain is responsible for the deaths of roughly 13,000 birds in total.
  • A health warning has been issued by the authorities in Peru to prevent the disease from spreading to poultry.
In Peru, an outbreak of avian flu has resulted in the deaths of more than 5,500 pelicans over the course of the past several weeks.

Some beaches are littered with the dead bodies of animals, and researchers have even found some of them in protected areas where they were not supposed to be.

The H5N1 strain of avian influenza is responsible for the deaths of roughly 13,000 birds in total, according to specialists.

A health warning has been issued by the authorities in Peru in order to prevent the disease from spreading to poultry used in farming.

The H5N1 virus is able to rapidly spread between birds through the faeces and saliva that they produce.

Although it is possible for a human to contract the virus from an infected bird if they are in close proximity to the bird, scientists believe it is highly improbable that this will happen with the current strain.

Cautions have been sent to the general public in Peru by the authorities in charge of agricultural health, requesting them to report any dead animals and to desist from handling wild birds or their carcasses.

These warnings were given by the authorities in charge of agricultural health in Peru.

There is an outbreak of bird flu in both Europe and the United States, in addition to the outbreak that has already occurred in Peru.

This year, the bird flu virus has been responsible for the deaths of an unusually high number of wild birds, most notably sea birds.

