COP27: Kuwait aims to become carbon-free in oil and gas by 2030

Kuwait is committed to becoming carbon neutral in the oil and gas sector by 2050 and the entire country a decade later.

Foreign Minister Salem al-Sabah made the pledge at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

The country’s crown prince also affirmed commitment to regional and international environmental initiatives.

Foreign Minister Salem al-Sabah told the official news agency KUNA on Monday, on the sidelines of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, that Kuwait is committed to becoming carbon neutral in the oil and gas sector by 2050 and the entire country a decade later.

Kuwait is a significant oil exporter and member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). According to Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality is “a solid serious pledge that we will commit to.”

Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah, the country’s crown prince, also affirmed Kuwait’s commitment to regional and international environmental resolutions and initiatives while addressing the Middle East Green Initiative summit held in conjunction with COP27 and cited initiatives to expand green areas.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia created the Middle East Green Initiative last year as part of efforts to cut regional carbon emissions.

