FBI worries by reports of Chinese police stations in the US

Christopher Wray: ‘We are aware of the existence of these stations’.

Christopher Wray was testifying before the US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

According to a report, Chinese public security bureaus are responsible for establishing “overseas police service stations” on multiple continents.

Reports that hidden “police stations” linked to China have been set up around the United States have prompted “alarm” on the part of the FBI.

The non-governmental organization Safeguard Defenders published a report in September that showed the existence of these stations all around the world, including in New York City.

Christopher Wray, the director of the FBI, recently informed senior legislators that the agency was keeping an eye on allegations of such centers located all across the country.

"We are aware of the existence of these stations," Mr. Wray said.

“To me, it is outrageous to think that the Chinese police would attempt to set up shop, you know, in New York, let’s say, without proper coordination,” he added. “It violates sovereignty and circumvents standard judicial and law enforcement cooperation processes.”

When Mr. Wray was asked if the stations broke any laws in the United States, he responded that the FBI was "looking into the legal limitations." The top intelligence official was testifying before the US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, where he was questioned by senior politicians throughout the course of his testimony. According to the non-governmental organization Safeguard Defenders, which has its headquarters in Spain, Chinese public security bureaus are responsible for establishing "overseas police service stations" on multiple continents, including three in the United Kingdom (two in London and one in Glasgow). It established stations in New York and Toronto in the North American continent. According to reports, the units were established in order to combat transnational crime and to provide administrative services to Chinese nationals living outside of China. These services include the renewal of driver's licenses and other consular services. On the other hand, Safeguard Defenders stated that they also contribute to "breaking down on all types of illicit and criminal operations involving abroad Chinese." This was referred to as a "more nefarious purpose." China has refuted allegations that it operates stations overseas. Mr. Wray stated that a number of charges had been opened by the United States government in relation to the Chinese government's harassment, stalking, surveillance, and blackmailing of people in the United States who had been critical of Chinese President Xi Jinping. "It's a real problem and something that we're talking with our foreign partners about, as well, because we're not the only country where this has occurred," he said. As part of the Chinese government's efforts to extradite one of the Chinese individuals to China, the United States announced criminal charges against seven Chinese nationals in October. The Chinese nationals are accused of spying on and harassing a US resident and his family. As a direct result of the efforts taken by Safeguard Defenders, one of the Chinese "police stations" that had been operating in the heart of Dublin, the capital of Ireland, was told to shut its doors one month ago. And only lately, authorities from the Canadian intelligence community stated that they were looking into allegations that China had established unofficial "police" stations on Canadian territory.

