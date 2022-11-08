Fetterman sues for Pennsylvania mail-in ballots without proper dates

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court issued an injunction telling counties to stop counting mailed ballots with missing or invalid dates on their outer envelopes.

John Fetterman has petitioned a federal court in an effort to have mail-in ballots considered even if the ballots were not signed with a current date.

The campaign of the Democratic nominee for the Senate seat in Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, has petitioned a federal court in an effort to have mail-in ballots from Pennsylvania voters considered even if the ballots were not signed with a current date.

The court’s decision was split along party lines. However, Fetterman is keeping his fingers crossed that the decision made by the state court would be overruled by the federal court.

One of the most contentious voting issues in the swing state leading up to Election Day concerns the possibility of inaccurate or absent dates appearing on mailed ballots and whether or not those ballots can be counted.

“The date that is printed on an envelope containing a mail ballot has therefore no influence on a voter’s credentials, and it serves no purpose other than to construct hurdles that prevent qualified people from exercising their fundamental constitutional right to vote.

In the new lawsuit that Fetterman and the Democrats filed on Monday in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, the attorneys for those parties wrote that “This unnecessary impediment violates the Civil Rights Act as well as the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution.”

In the context of voting by mail, Republicans have pushed for severe regulations that would make it necessary to throw out votes that are incomplete or contain incorrect information.

