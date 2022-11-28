Gunmen in South Africa stops sermon and robs churchgoers

Gunmen attacks hospital in Ecuador, attempting to kill a teen
Seven gunmen who invaded a hospital in Ecuador have been detained by...
Over the weekend, armed thieves broke into a church in Johannesburg, which is located in South Africa, and stole from the congregants while holding them at gunpoint.
According to the accounts, the gunmen entered the Johannesburg Central SDA church, interrupted the preaching, and then proceeded to collect cash and valuables from the people who were inside the building.
The live camera inside the church was able to capture the exact moment that the shooters put an end to the sermon.
Later on, the authorities of the church issued a statement on the website in which they offered members of the congregation their condolences and requested that members attend a counselling session the following day, on Sunday.
“We are praying for the church to unite in times like these, supporting each other both moral and practical,” the church said in the post, which included the video when the robbery occurred:
