Gunmen in South Africa stops sermon and robs churchgoers

Gunmen broke into a church in Johannesburg, South Africa, and robbed the congregation.

They interrupted the sermon and stole valuables from the congregants while holding them at gunpoint.

The authorities of the church asked members to attend a counselling session the following day.

Over the weekend, armed thieves broke into a church in Johannesburg, which is located in South Africa, and stole from the congregants while holding them at gunpoint.

According to the accounts, the gunmen entered the Johannesburg Central SDA church, interrupted the preaching, and then proceeded to collect cash and valuables from the people who were inside the building.

The live camera inside the church was able to capture the exact moment that the shooters put an end to the sermon.

Later on, the authorities of the church issued a statement on the website in which they offered members of the congregation their condolences and requested that members attend a counselling session the following day, on Sunday.

“We are praying for the church to unite in times like these, supporting each other both moral and practical,” the church said in the post, which included the video when the robbery occurred:

The head of the provincial police force issued a strong condemnation of the act and assured the local media that his department will spare no effort in their pursuit of the offenders.

