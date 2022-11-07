Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Internet misinformation about midterm elections spreads online
Internet misinformation about midterm elections spreads online

Internet misinformation about midterm elections spreads online

Articles
Advertisement
Internet misinformation about midterm elections spreads online

Internet misinformation about midterm elections spreads online

Advertisement
  • Former US President Donald Trump has cast doubt on the legitimacy of this year’s elections.
  • Data shows that more than half of all Republican candidates for Congress and state offices doubt the elections will be legitimate.

Online misinformation about the validity of this midterm elections and past ones has been spreading as US voters get ready to cast their ballots.

Advertisement

Former US President Donald Trump has again cast doubt on the voting process. In a post referring to “rigged elections”, he linked to an article claiming that over 250,000 ballots were sent to voters with unverified ID in the key state of Pennsylvania.

But the Pennsylvania Department of State has said the claim ballots were sent to hundreds of thousands of unverified voters is incorrect and based on a “misunderstanding of the law and data”.

Doug Mastriano, a candidate for governor of Pennsylvania on the Republican ticket, as well as Ted Cruz, a senator from Texas on the Republican ticket, have both been promoting bogus charges that allege election fraud in Pennsylvania.

According to data conducted by the media channel, more than half of all Republican contenders for seats in the Senate, House, and governorships have cast doubt on the legitimacy of the elections in 2020, which took place after Trump was defeated for the presidency.

Also Read

Joe Biden travels to United States West to campaign as midterm elections approach
Joe Biden travels to United States West to campaign as midterm elections approach

US President Joe Biden travels to western United States ahead of midterm...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Three women and two children have been rescued from the wreckage in Turkey, aid arrived in Syria
Three women and two children have been rescued from the wreckage in Turkey, aid arrived in Syria
Chinese balloon destined for Hawaii was blown off track, US official says
Chinese balloon destined for Hawaii was blown off track, US official says
NORAD intercepts Russian planes near Alaska
NORAD intercepts Russian planes near Alaska
Ukraine War: Russian migrants forced to serve in Putin's war
Ukraine War: Russian migrants forced to serve in Putin's war
Ukraine war: Inside a POW camp for Russians
Ukraine war: Inside a POW camp for Russians
Half of Cameroon is under jeopardy from Sahara dust storm
Half of Cameroon is under jeopardy from Sahara dust storm
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story