Internet misinformation about midterm elections spreads online

Former US President Donald Trump has cast doubt on the legitimacy of this year’s elections.

Data shows that more than half of all Republican candidates for Congress and state offices doubt the elections will be legitimate.

Online misinformation about the validity of this midterm elections and past ones has been spreading as US voters get ready to cast their ballots.

Former US President Donald Trump has again cast doubt on the voting process. In a post referring to “rigged elections”, he linked to an article claiming that over 250,000 ballots were sent to voters with unverified ID in the key state of Pennsylvania.

But the Pennsylvania Department of State has said the claim ballots were sent to hundreds of thousands of unverified voters is incorrect and based on a “misunderstanding of the law and data”.

Doug Mastriano, a candidate for governor of Pennsylvania on the Republican ticket, as well as Ted Cruz, a senator from Texas on the Republican ticket, have both been promoting bogus charges that allege election fraud in Pennsylvania.

According to data conducted by the media channel, more than half of all Republican contenders for seats in the Senate, House, and governorships have cast doubt on the legitimacy of the elections in 2020, which took place after Trump was defeated for the presidency.

