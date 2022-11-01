Macau authorities aim to complete mass tests on Covid-19 within one day

Authorities hope to complete the PCR tests within one day.

Macau conducted extensive testing of its 700,000 residents on Tuesday following the discovery of Covid-19 cases in the preceding week, including at a large casino where 1,500 people were quarantined.

All residents of the world’s largest gambling hub are required to undergo a PCR test on Tuesday, followed by daily quick antigen tests. The directive comes as Typhoon Nalgae approaches southern China, and authorities hope to complete the PCR tests within one day.

On Sunday, authorities sealed down the MGM China (2282. HK) Cotai casino resort and ordered personnel and visitors to remain inside for three days. It was unclear whether their release would occur on Tuesday.

In a positive development for the business, mainland residents no longer need to submit visa applications in person as of Tuesday, thanks to the introduction of an online visa system.

Macau, a special administrative territory of China, has adopted China’s zero-Covid policy, which aims to eradicate every outbreak and employs periodic lockdowns. This week, mainland authorities forced the closure of Disney’s Shanghai resort, while workers continue to escape a Foxconn facility (2317. TW) in Zhengzhou because of tight Covid restrictions.

