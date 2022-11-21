Advertisement
Mass shooting at Club, Colorado governor orders flags lowered half-staff

Mass shooting at Club, Colorado governor orders flags lowered half-staff

Articles
Mass shooting at Club, Colorado governor orders flags lowered half-staff

Mass shooting at Club, Colorado governor orders flags lowered half-staff

  • Flags in Colorado will be flown at half-staff for the next five days.
  • Flags will be lowered for each of the 5 individuals who lost their lives in the shooting.
  • The Pride flag will fly at the state capitol for the duration of the mourning period.
Governor Jared Polis of Colorado issued an order that flags be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings across the state beginning at sunrise on Monday morning and continuing until sunset on Saturday.

This was done “to honour and remember the victims of the horrific shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.”

“Flags will be lowered for 5 days to remember each of the 5 individuals who lost their lives in this senseless tragedy,” the release said. “To further honor and remember the victims and those injured in this tragedy, the Polis-Primavera administration will also be flying the Pride flag at the Colorado state capitol for the next five days,” the press release added.

