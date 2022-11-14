Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada demands Sharia law

“Carefully examine the files of thieves, kidnappers and seditionists,” Mujahid quoted Akhundzada as saying.

The Taliban have not specified the specific offences and punishments, but a religious authority in Afghanistan informed the media that, in accordance with Sharia law, punishments might include stoning, public whipping, and amputation.

The edict is the most recent illustration of the Taliban’s stronger stance on freedoms and rights.

They last week made it illegal for women to go to any parks in Kabul, further isolating them from society. Since then, it has come to light that the ban also applies to women using the public restrooms and gyms in the capital, though the latter attracted relatively few female patrons.

According to Taliban regulations on gender segregation, access to parks, bathrooms, and gyms was already restricted. According to the group, Islamic Sharia was not being upheld.

Since international soldiers left Afghanistan after 20 years of fighting, in response to the Taliban offensive in the summer of 2021, there has been a decrease in violence throughout the country.

However, the group has been accused of violating many human rights, particularly those of opponents, women, and journalists.

Although it has sworn to end the horrific persecution of women that occurred while it was in power from 1996 to 2001, the rights of the other half of the population are severely restricted.

Longer distance travel is not permitted for women without a male escort. Despite Taliban vows to permit it, most of the country’s teenage girls have yet to return to school.

While some women continue to work in fields like healthcare and education, the majority were advised not to after the Taliban retook power.

The Islamic face veil was mandated for women to wear in public in May. Many women have suffered physical harm as a result of pursuing their rights.

As the international world waits for the Taliban to honor obligations still owed about security, government, and human rights, millions of dollars in Afghan assets located abroad have been frozen.