Teenagers critically hurt during stabbing in Birmingham

After being stabbed in the heart of Birmingham’s city centre, two adolescents were taken to a local hospital suffering from significant injuries.

West Midlands Police have stated that two males, both 17 years old, were hurt just before 8:30 local time on New Street outside of the Odeon theatre.

The police have blocked off a section of the Christmas market in Birmingham while they investigate the situation.

A representative for the police department stated that “fast-track enquiries are proceeding in an attempt to uncover individuals responsible.”

The Birmingham City Council has stated that four market stalls would stay closed until the cordon can be lifted. These stalls are located within the cordon.

“The remainder of the Frankfurt Christmas Market on Victoria Square and Upper New Street remains open as normal,” another representative clarified. “The Frankfurt Christmas Market is located in the heart of the city.”

