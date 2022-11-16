Trump announces 2024 bid

Donald Trump will run for president again in 2024.

Donald Trump will run for president again in 2024 despite various criminal probes and the terrible performance of his nominees in the midterm elections.

Trump began his third presidential candidacy on Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, a week after congressional elections.

Trump addressed hundreds of supporters in a ballroom decked with chandeliers and American flags.

The 76-year-old told funders and longstanding supporters, “To make America great again, I’m running for president.”

“I’m running because the world hasn’t seen America’s genuine glory,” he remarked.

“America first,” he added.

Earlier in the day, aides established up a committee called “Donald J Trump for President 2024”

The first state-level races are more than a year away before the Republican presidential nominee is chosen in 2024. Analysts say Trump’s unusually early launch is geared at fending off possible 2024 competitors, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 44, and Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, 63.

Republican strategist Adolfo Franco remarked, “He’s ahead of other Republicans.” “Being Donald Trump, he would depict any future presidential contender as disloyal to him as the former president and party chairman.”

Trump, who was impeached twice during his last term, is politically vulnerable.

He wanted to launch his campaign after Republican midterm victory, which he helped ignite during the primaries. Many of these candidates failed, allowing

Democrats to hold the Senate and giving Republicans a slim majority in the House.

Some senior Republicans blame Trump for pushing poor candidates that ruined the party’s congressional hopes.

Franco said Trump is a “formidable power.”

“The GOP just loves him. Losing that base in 2024 would damage us. Trump’s low point is today. Trump can only improve.

Trump’s pursuit for his party’s nomination comes amid growing criminal probes that could lead to indictments.

The FBI took dozens of secret documents from Mar-a-Lago, and state and federal investigators are looking into his efforts to change the 2020 election results.

He faces a congressional subpoena for his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump calls the investigations he faces politically motivated and denies misconduct.

The previous president’s White House tenure, from 2017 until 2021, was chaotic. He also used strong comments that opponents believe went into outright prejudice and polarized the country.

54% of voters in last week’s midterm elections rated him unfavorably, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of 94,000 voters.

Trump’s candidacy raises doubts about US democracy. The closing days of his presidency were dominated by a desperate attempt to stay in power, sabotaging a peaceful transfer. Trump’s constant, unsubstantiated falsehoods about election fraud have damaged confidence in the nation’s electoral process.

Two-thirds of Republicans didn’t believe Biden was lawfully elected by late January 2021, an AP-NORC survey revealed. VoteCast showed that about as many Republican midterm voters agreed.

Federal, state, and Trump’s attorney general say there’s no indication the 2020 election was tainted. Trump-appointed judges also rejected the previous president’s fraud claims.

Trump’s presidential bid sets up a potential rematch with Biden, who plans to seek for re-election despite age and low approval ratings.

The 2020 candidates were the oldest ever. Trump, 76, would be 82 in 2029 if reelected. The 80-year-old Biden would be 86.

Democratic strategist Richard Goostein claimed Democrats are divided on a Trump run.

“I think a lot of Democrats would wish that Donald Trump is the Republican nominee since he lost by three million votes in 2016,” Goodstein added. “Trump lost 7 million in 2020, who knows how many by 2024,” claimed Goostein. If he were elected without having to face voters again, his dictatorial mentality would be unfettered, which is terrifying.

Trump would be the second US president to serve two nonconsecutive terms, after Grover Cleveland (1884-1892).

Biden, who was at a G20 summit in Indonesia, tweeted that Trump had “failed” his country as president.

The tweet was accompanied by a video compilation alleging Trump “rigged economy for affluent,” “attacked health care,” “coddled extremists,” and “attacked women’s rights” to try to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden.

Biden and Macron were asked about Trump’s announcement while planting mangroves with other G20 leaders.

Biden said “not really” as Macron was mute.

