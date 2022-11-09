Advertisement
US diplomat Wendy Sherman visits Mexico to expand HLED

US diplomat Wendy Sherman visits Mexico to expand HLED

US diplomat Wendy Sherman visits Mexico to expand HLED

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman

  • U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is in Mexico City.
  • She met with Mexican officials to discuss ways to bolster supply chains in North America.
  • Sherman also discussed ways to regulate migration and “address the global synthetic drug threat,” the State Department says.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is in Mexico through Thursday to expand on the two nations’ bilateral High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) and to prepare for next month’s American Leaders’ Summit, according to the U.S. Department of State. Wednesday, the Department of State stated.

Sherman met with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and discussed ways to bolster supply chains in North America, regulate migration, and “address the global synthetic drug threat,” according to a statement from the State Department.

Sherman also praised Mexico’s participation at the United Nations to stabilize Haiti, Price said, days after the United States imposed sanctions on two Haitian lawmakers for allegedly abusing their positions to engage in drug trafficking and gang collaboration.

Sherman met with Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O and U.S. officials on Wednesday. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar and the minister discussed inflation, food commercialization, and supply chain traceability, according to a government tweet.

During her trip to Mexico City, Sherman will meet with Mexican business executives and activists and address students at Universidad La Salle, according to the State Department.

