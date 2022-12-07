Advertisement
  Club Q shooting: Suspect charged with 305 penalties
  • Last month, a man wearing body armour and carrying a rifle opened fire inside a bar in Colorado Springs.
  • The suspect was held down by two males in Club Q until police came.
  • Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, and Raymond Vance were the victims.
Five people were allegedly murdered inside an LGBT nightclub in Colorado, and the suspect is now facing 305 felony counts, including murder, hate crimes, and assault.

Last month, a man wearing body armour and carrying a rifle opened fire inside a bar in Colorado Springs.

The suspect was held down by two males in Club Q until police came.

Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, and Raymond Vance were the victims.

The attack also injured almost 20 additional people.

All of the allegations against the 22-year-old suspect were read out in court on Tuesday in Colorado.

Since the incident, Anderson Lee Aldrich has been detained without release and, according to his attorneys, identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they and them. They haven’t pleaded guilty.

Numerous counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and hate crime accusations are levied against the culprit.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Colorado’s El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen stated that the suspect “will serve the remainder of their life in prison without breathing free air again” if found guilty.

He noted that his office’s filing of 305 charges, including for hate crimes, shows that the issue is being taken seriously by the prosecution.

Mr. Allen declared, “We’re not going to condone actions against community members because of their sexual identity.

The LGBT community’s hub in Colorado Springs, a city located 110 kilometres (70 miles) south of Denver, has been dubbed Club Q.

On Saturday, November 19, just before midnight, the club made its first emergency call, and officers responded within minutes.

When the shooting began, Richard Fierro, a 15-year veteran of the US Army with combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, was seated close.

Later, he informed reporters that he attacked the guy and pulled him to the ground using his body armour since his fighting training had taken effect.

In the struggle that followed, the offender’s firearm was lost. As Mr. Fierro and the suspect grappled, he ordered a bystander to kick the shooter in the head and later ordered a show performer to do the same.
The five people who died in the incident were between the ages of 22 and 40. The youngest was Mr. Vance, the daughter of Mr. Fierro’s longtime partner, who is 22 years old.

Both Mr. Rump, 38, and Mr. Aston, 28, worked as bartenders at the club.

Ms. Paugh, a 35-year-old foster care worker, and Ms. Loving, a 40-year-old visitor from Denver, were the other two victims.

The suspect was previously detained in Colorado Springs in June 2021 after making threats to hurt their mother and ignite a bomb, according to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office from the previous year.

On February 22nd, they are due back in court for a preliminary hearing.

