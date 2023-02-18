Another six-year-old boy in Virginia brings a gun to school

A six-year-old boy brought a gun to his elementary school in Virginia.

Staff handed up the firearm to the police.

Another six-year-old in the state shot and injured his teacher last month.

A six-year-old boy’s mother was arrested after he brought a gun to his elementary school in Virginia, the latest similar occurrence in the state.

On Thursday afternoon, police were called to Little Creek Elementary School in Norfolk, where staff handed up the firearm.

Although no one was hurt, one mother claims the youngster threatened to shoot her daughter in class.

Another six-year-old in the state shot and injured his teacher last month.

In the most recent incident, the boy’s mother was charged on Friday with contributing to a minor’s delinquency and providing youngsters access to a loaded pistol. The source is not naming her in order to protect the identity of the child.

According to another mother, the youngster carried a loaded gun to school in his backpack and threatened to shoot her daughter during physical education class on Thursday. But, the woman learned of the danger through another parent.

Advertisement

Her daughter did not tell her because she thought she might get in trouble. The girl told the broadcaster that after coming home from school she went to her bedroom “and tried to play but couldn’t”.

The incident is similar to the instance of a six-year-old kid who carried a gun to class in Newport News, Virginia, on January 6, with near-fatal results.

He shot and critically injured his teacher, Abby Zwerner, 25, who is now suing the Richneck Elementary School district.

Also Read Boy aged six detained after shooting teacher in Virginia A 6 y/o boy shot a teacher at an elementary school in...