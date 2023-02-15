EU debates trade restrictions worth 11 billion euros as new Russia sanctions

Representatives from the EU’s 27 member states will meet in Brussels on Wednesday.

Representatives from the EU’s 27 member states will meet in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss a new round of sanctions against Russia, which the head of the bloc’s executive said could cost 11 billion euros ($11.8 billion) in lost trade.

On the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the EU is expected to agree on new sanctions, but the specific proposals must still receive unanimous support from all EU member states.

“We are weakening Russia’s ability to maintain its war machine. We have adopted nine packages of sanctions, the Russian economy is shrinking,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. “We need to keep up the pressure,” she told the European Parliament ahead of the closed-door talks among the 27 national envoys in Brussels.

“We’re talking about 11 billion euro. We are suggesting restrictions on some dual-use and electronic components used in Russian armed systems such as drones and missiles and helicopters,” she said, describing the looming 10th sanctions package, which could also target Iran for helping Russia’s war.