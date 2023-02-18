Mississippi mass shooting: Man shoots ex-wife and five others

A man armed with three guns fatally shot his ex-wife and five others.

A man armed with three guns fatally shot his ex-wife and five others during a rampage in a small rural town in the US state of Mississippi, police say.

The victims were killed in Arkabutla, a town of fewer than 300 people, at a number of sites, including a store and two homes.

A 52-year-old local man has been charged with first-degree murder and is held in the county jail.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves believes the suspect acted alone.

The spree began when the gunman entered a gas station convenience shop at about 11:00 a.m. local time (17:00 GMT) and shot a man with whom he had no apparent connection, according to Sheriff Brad Lance.

He then went to a nearby house and fatally shot his ex-wife while striking but not shooting her fiance.

According to the sources, the gunman then drove to a home next to his own and fatally shot a man who may have been his stepfather as well as an unknown lady.

He then shot two persons, one in a car and one on the road near his house. According to Sheriff Lance, the remaining two victims appear to have been construction workers on a job at the site.

After a brief car chase, deputies discovered the guy inside a vehicle matching witness descriptions and apprehended him near his home.

“We don’t have a lot of violent crime here. This is shocking,” said Sheriff Lance. “I never dreamt that we would deal with something like that here.”

He said the suspect had a shotgun and two handguns in his possession.

According to the non-profit research database Gun Violence Archive (GVA), Friday’s tragedy is the 73rd mass shooting this year.

A mass shooting is defined by GVA as an incident in which four or more individuals are injured or killed.

