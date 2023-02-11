The FBI discovers another classified paper at ex-VP Pence’s

A five-hour search of the Carmel, Indiana house, was conducted with Pence’s consent.

FBI removed one document with classified markings and six additional without such markings.

Pence is considering a presidential bid in 2024.

The FBI found an additional classified document at the property of former vice president Mike Pence two weeks after the Republican acknowledged having a “small number” of government files at his home.

Pence’s spokesman Devin O´Malley said in a statement to US media that agents had turned up the material in a “thorough and unrestricted” five-hour search of the Carmel, Indiana house, conducted with Pence’s consent.

They removed “one document with classified markings and six additional without such markings that were not discovered in the initial review by the vice president’s counsel,” he added.

The search came after Pence, who is considering a presidential bid in 2024, revealed last month that an aide had discovered secret materials, which he most certainly took with him when he left the White House in January 2021.

This came after searches of President Joe Biden‘s and former President Donald Trump’s houses turned up secret documents.

Former top US officials are required to turn up to the National Archives any official records from their time in the White House.

Last August, FBI agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and discovered considerable numbers of secret materials, despite Trump’s claim that there were none.

That came after months of National Archives requests for all of the materials Donald Trump brought with him.

An independent Justice Department prosecutor is investigating the former president for illegally stealing and retaining sensitive documents, as well as an obstruction for obstructing the inquiry.

After Trump’s case became public, confidential documents were discovered at a Washington office that Biden used before becoming president.

This resulted in FBI searches of Biden’s house in Wilmington, Delaware, where more documents were discovered, and his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where none were discovered.

“The vice president has directed his legal team to continue its cooperation with appropriate authorities and to be fully transparent through the conclusion of this matter,” added O´Malley in the statement quoted by multiple US media outlets.

The latest discovery comes after Pence was reportedly subpoenaed Thursday in a separate FBI investigation investigating Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election and his role in the 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

