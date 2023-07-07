Indian Court Denies Rahul Gandhi’s Plea to Suspend Defamation Conviction

Rahul Gandhi’s plea to suspend defamation conviction rejected by Indian high court.

Conviction setback hampers Gandhi’s chances of reentering parliament and contesting upcoming national elections.

Gandhi has the option to escalate the appeal to a larger bench of the same high court and then to the Supreme Court.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s appeal to suspend his conviction in a defamation case was rejected today by a high court in western India. This decision temporarily extinguishes his chances of reentering parliament and participating in the upcoming national elections scheduled for next year.

Gandhi still has the opportunity to escalate his appeal to a larger bench of the same high court and subsequently to the Supreme Court, representing his final recourse.

Rahul Gandhi, the 52-year-old leader of India’s Congress party, was convicted in March following a defamation case filed by a lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The case was initiated due to remarks made by Gandhi in 2019 that were considered derogatory towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and individuals with the surname Modi.

Although Gandhi was sentenced to two years in prison, the implementation of the jail term was suspended, and he was granted bail. This development allows him to remain free while the legal process continues.