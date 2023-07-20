Indonesia Busts Organ Trafficking Ring, Arrests 12 for Human Trafficking

Charges include violating human trafficking law, facing up to 15 years in prison and a fine if convicted.

Victims recruited through social media, promised 135 million rupiah each for their kidneys.

Economic hardships during the pandemic contributed to victims’ decisions to sell organs.

Indonesian authorities have apprehended 12 individuals, including a policeman and an immigration officer, for their alleged involvement in trafficking 122 people to Cambodia to facilitate illegal kidney transplants.

The suspects are charged with violating Indonesia’s human trafficking law, and if convicted, they could face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to 600 million rupiah (approximately RM180,000).

The accused reportedly recruited individuals from different parts of Indonesia through social media, promising them 135 million rupiah each before sending them to Cambodia for kidney transplant surgeries.

“The victims agreed to sell their organs because they needed money. Most of them lost their jobs during the pandemic,” Hengki told reporters.

Indonesia has experienced a significant issue with human trafficking, particularly concerning labor, often involving debt-based coercion. In 2019, the country made a major breakthrough in tackling human trafficking when authorities conducted their largest-ever bust, arresting eight individuals involved in the trafficking of approximately 1,200 victims who were taken abroad to work as domestic workers.

