During an overnight Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, two people were discovered dead. Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkievych revealed that the victims were a married couple.

Further details about the attack and its impact on the city are yet to be disclosed. Authorities are likely to conduct investigations to determine the extent of the damage and the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

According to Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkievych, the Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian city caused extensive damage.

The incident, which took place around 3 a.m. local time (Wednesday 8 p.m. ET), resulted in the destruction of 65 residential buildings, as well as three schools, a women’s clinic, and an administrative building. Additionally, nine people were hospitalized due to injuries sustained during the attack.

Tragically, apart from the married couple previously mentioned, another person was killed in a separate Russian attack on the city of Odesa on Thursday.

The situation has escalated tensions in the region, and authorities are closely monitoring the developments while assessing the full extent of the damage and casualties.

As the situation remains fluid and concerning, international attention and support are likely to be heightened, with efforts to address the ongoing crisis and prevent further escalation.

Diplomatic channels and actions are expected to be employed to address the issue and ensure the safety and security of civilians in the affected areas.

