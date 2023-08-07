Russia to evacuate village for launch of first lunar landing mission in 50 years

Russia will launch its first lunar landing mission in over 50 years on August 11.

The mission, Luna-25, will be the first to touch down on the moon’s South Pole.

The lunar surface operation of the lander is anticipated to last a full year.

As part of the launch of Russia’s first lunar landing mission in over 50 years on August 11, a community in the country’s far east will be evacuated, a local official announced on Monday.

According to Russia’s Roscosmos space agency, the Luna-25 lunar lander, the country’s first since 1976, will be launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, about 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow.

Shakhtinskyi, a village in the Khabarovsk region of Russia, southeast of the launch site, will have its residents evacuated early on August 11 because it is expected to be in the area where the rocket boosters will crash when they separate.

“The mouth of the Umalta, Ussamakh, Lepikan, Tastakh, Saganar rivers and the area of the ferry crossing on the Bureya River fall into the predicted (booster) fall zone,” Alexei Maslov, head of the Verkhnebureinskyi district in the Khabarovsk region, said on the Telegram messaging app. “The residents of Shakhtinskyi will be evacuated.”

According to Roscosmos, the Luna-25 lander will be the first to touch down on the moon’s South Pole after being launched on a Soyuz-2 Fregat launcher.

The mission’s primary goals will be the advancement of soft-landing techniques, investigation of the lunar interior, and resource exploration, including the quest for water.

The lunar surface operation of the lander is anticipated to last a full year.

