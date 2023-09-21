Rwandan Killer Pleads Guilty to Hiding Bodies in Kitchen

Advertisement

A Rwandan man named Denis Kazungu killed 12 women and 2 men.

Kazungu is accused of burying his victims in his kitchen.

He apologized and cried excessively, which raised our suspicions, said officials.

A Rwandan man named Denis Kazungu has admitted to multiple charges, including the killing of 12 women and two men, in a highly publicized case that deeply shocked the nation.

Kazungu is accused of burying his victims in his kitchen. The discovery of these crimes occurred earlier this month when he was forced to leave his rented residence in Kicukiro, a suburb of the capital city, Kigali.

During a crowded courtroom session convened to determine whether Kazungu should remain in custody, a woman cried out, claiming that her child was one of the victims.

Kazungu, who did not have legal representation, appeared composed during the hearing. When asked to enter a plea, he firmly stated that he was “guilty.” He attempted to rationalize his actions by asserting that his victims had “knowingly infected him with AIDS,” although he provided no evidence to support this claim.

The status of Kazungu’s mental health remains uncertain, but he appeared mentally sound when he requested that the proceedings be held behind closed doors—a request that the court denied.

Kazungu was apprehended after his landlord reported him to the police for failing to pay rent for seven consecutive months.

According to a police official cited in Rwanda’s private newspaper, Kazungu resisted eviction and put up a struggle when law enforcement officers arrived.