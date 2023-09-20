Saudi Arabia and Houthis discuss ending eight-year war in Yemen

Houthi-Saudi talks take place in Riyadh for Yemen peace.

Saudis appreciate constructive outcomes.

The focus was on foreign troop withdrawal and salary payments.

After negotiations between Houthi negotiators and the Saudis in Riyadh on Wednesday, the kingdom’s foreign ministry issued a statement in which it expressed Saudi Arabia’s appreciation for the constructive outcomes of the talks to develop a roadmap for the peace process in Yemen.

According to sources acquainted with the meeting and Houthi media, Houthi negotiators left Riyadh on Tuesday following a five-day session of negotiations with Saudi authorities on putting an end to the eight-year conflict in Yemen.

After meeting with the Houthi delegation on Wednesday, the kingdom reiterated its dedication to fostering dialogue between all combatants in Yemen.

“I emphasized the Kingdom’s support for Yemen and reaffirmed our commitment to promoting dialogue among all parties to reach a comprehensive political solution under UN supervision,” Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a post on messaging platform X.

There has been some advancement on key issues, including establishing a timetable for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Yemen and creating a mechanism for disbursing public sector salaries, as reported by two sources. They also noted that further talks would take place following upcoming consultations.

There has been some advancement on key issues, including establishing a timetable for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Yemen and creating a mechanism for disbursing public sector salaries, as reported by two sources. They also noted that further talks would take place following upcoming consultations.

The Houthi delegation’s visit to Saudi Arabia marked the first official visit of its kind since the Yemen conflict began in 2014 when the Iran-aligned Houthi group removed a Saudi-backed government from power.

The talks primarily revolve around reopening Houthi-controlled ports and Sanaa airport, ensuring the payment of government worker salaries, initiating reconstruction efforts, and determining a timeline for foreign forces to depart from Yemen. A successful agreement would enable the United Nations to resume a more comprehensive political peace process.

The Houthi forces have been engaged in conflict with a Saudi-led military coalition since 2015, resulting in the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives and leaving 80% of Yemen’s population reliant on humanitarian assistance.

The United States has been pressuring its ally, Saudi Arabia, to bring an end to the war and has linked some of its military support to the kingdom to the cessation of its involvement in Yemen.

