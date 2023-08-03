US backs direct Indo-Pak dialogue to address bilateral concerns

Says it remains neutral on Pakistan’s upcoming general elections.

Refrained from expressing any preference for a particular candidate on behalf of the US.

Stated that US does not take positions in favor of one candidate or another in other countries.

Advertisement

The US State Department reiterated its support of direct communication between India and Pakistan to address their bilateral concerns.

During a recent press briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized that supporting such dialogue has been the longstanding position of the United States.

In response to a question about Pakistan’s willingness to engage in talks if India addresses mutual issues, Miller asserted the US’s continued support for direct dialogue.

Regarding the upcoming general election in Pakistan, the spokesperson refrained from expressing any preference for a particular candidate on behalf of the United States.

This comes amid reports suggesting that Pakistan’s establishment is allegedly attempting to disqualify former prime minister and PTI chairman, who is considered a popular leader.

Miller clarifying the US stance, stated that the United States does not take positions in favor of one candidate or another in other countries. Instead, the US upholds its commitment to supporting free, open, and fair elections.