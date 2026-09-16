News helicopter covering Los Angeles bus accident crashes, killing 3

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Headlines
Pakistan protests Indian naval ship's violation in its Exclusive Economic Zone BTS member V sparks soaring fan fervor with JMA 2026 ‘Male Artist’ win Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir meets 'Power US' delegation to discuss defense technology Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026 Pakistan's 11,600 private Hajj pilgrims secure seats through official portal PM Shehbaz Sharif vows Pakistan’s support after Houthi drone intercept near Makkah Maluma sparks fan fever as he welcomes second baby boy with girlfriend Susana Gomez LinkedIn data shows who’s cashing in on the AI hiring boom Lebanon seeks security deal with Israel as Joseph Aoun pushes Hezbollah disarmament Trump administration enacts new sanctions on South Africa London mayor Sadiq Khan joins House of Lords DG ISPR says Makkah pact is not against any country Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for farewell match Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft Stray Kids make K-Pop history with Brazil festival debut Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca Pakistan protests Indian naval ship's violation in its Exclusive Economic Zone BTS member V sparks soaring fan fervor with JMA 2026 ‘Male Artist’ win Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir meets 'Power US' delegation to discuss defense technology Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026 Pakistan's 11,600 private Hajj pilgrims secure seats through official portal PM Shehbaz Sharif vows Pakistan’s support after Houthi drone intercept near Makkah Maluma sparks fan fever as he welcomes second baby boy with girlfriend Susana Gomez LinkedIn data shows who’s cashing in on the AI hiring boom Lebanon seeks security deal with Israel as Joseph Aoun pushes Hezbollah disarmament Trump administration enacts new sanctions on South Africa London mayor Sadiq Khan joins House of Lords DG ISPR says Makkah pact is not against any country Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for farewell match Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft Stray Kids make K-Pop history with Brazil festival debut Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca

News helicopter covering Los Angeles bus accident crashes, killing 3

The helicopter was broadcasting live footage of the accident for NBC when it crashed.

Web Desk September 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LOS ANGELES: A news helicopter covering a bus accident live in Los Angeles crashed Wednesday, killing its pilot, a female reporter and a person on the ground, according to U.S. media reports.

The helicopter was broadcasting live footage of the accident for NBC when it crashed.

The cause of the helicopter crash was not immediately known. In the final live footage transmitted before the crash, an alarm could reportedly be heard inside the cockpit as the helicopter appeared to lose altitude.

Authorities said the helicopter caught fire after crashing, while at least four vehicles and two storage containers on the ground also caught fire.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, officials said.

Authorities have not yet released further details about the identities of those killed or the circumstances that led to the crash.

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