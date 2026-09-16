News helicopter covering Los Angeles bus accident crashes, killing 3

The helicopter was broadcasting live footage of the accident for NBC when it crashed.

LOS ANGELES: A news helicopter covering a bus accident live in Los Angeles crashed Wednesday, killing its pilot, a female reporter and a person on the ground, according to U.S. media reports.

The helicopter was broadcasting live footage of the accident for NBC when it crashed.

The cause of the helicopter crash was not immediately known. In the final live footage transmitted before the crash, an alarm could reportedly be heard inside the cockpit as the helicopter appeared to lose altitude.

Authorities said the helicopter caught fire after crashing, while at least four vehicles and two storage containers on the ground also caught fire.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, officials said.

Authorities have not yet released further details about the identities of those killed or the circumstances that led to the crash.